20 Beautiful Bridal Hairstyles

Rihanna

The key to this look, says N.Y.C. stylist Ursula Stephen, is all in the cut: heavy, side-swept bangs bring length to the front, while the back and sides are left short. Stephen blow-dried Rihanna's just-washed hair, combing and flat-ironing her bangs to one side. To create a piecey look in front, Stephen applied Pantene Pro-V Texturize Spray Wax with her fingers styled the look to give it a rocker vibe.



Bride Bonus: "Skip long veils-they can overwhelm short hair," says Stephen. A vintage pillbox hat with netting is "the perfect complement to this cut."



