This 1D Nail Art Will Help Get You Through the Band's Break

Just when you thought the guys couldn’t get any prettier…

Kelly Bryant
Apr 25, 2016

One Direction may be taking a hiatus to pursue their own individual endeavors, but that doesn’t mean we hold them any less dear in our hearts. One super talented fan posted some seriously impressive 1D nail art in which she paints each guy’s face on her digits (even including former member Zayn Malik).

Me: i never paint my nails Harry: i love when girls paint their nails me:

A video posted by 1D & Zayn ❤ (@http.styles.1d) on Apr 16, 2016 at 9:28pm PDT

The attention to detail in creating Harry Styles's signature look is incredibly impressive. And it really does warm our heart that the artist made sure to include Zayn as well.

To check out all of the creations on her Instagram account Makegirlz.

