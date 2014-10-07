The Scent of the Season: 19 Fall Fragrances You Have to Try Now

The scent of fall is definitely in the air, and your signature scent should follow suit! Though the fruity-floral notes we loved over the summer will always hold special places in our hearts, the tropical fragrances we wore in the warmer months may not translate as well, and can disappear altogether once the temperature starts to drop. Heat tends to make a scent more noticeable, and in the colder months, we always find ourselves reaching for heady, decadent scents like Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid, Marc Jacobs' Daisy Dream, Amouage Journey, and Byredo's Mojave Ghost for their longer staying power, bold selection of notes, and tendency to stand out against the layers and layers of scarves and sweaters. That's why we rounded up even more of our favorite autumnal fragrances---19, to be exact---to kick off the new season in an especially beautiful way. Click through our gallery to check out each scent now!

PHOTOS: 19 Fall Fragrances to Try Now