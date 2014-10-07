The Scent of the Season: 19 Fall Fragrances You Have to Try Now

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 07, 2014 @ 4:10 pm

The scent of fall is definitely in the air, and your signature scent should follow suit! Though the fruity-floral notes we loved over the summer will always hold special places in our hearts, the tropical fragrances we wore in the warmer months may not translate as well, and can disappear altogether once the temperature starts to drop. Heat tends to make a scent more noticeable, and in the colder months, we always find ourselves reaching for heady, decadent scents like Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid, Marc Jacobs' Daisy Dream, Amouage Journey, and Byredo's Mojave Ghost for their longer staying power, bold selection of notes, and tendency to stand out against the layers and layers of scarves and sweaters. That's why we rounded up even more of our favorite autumnal fragrances---19, to be exact---to kick off the new season in an especially beautiful way. Click through our gallery to check out each scent now!

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream

Marc Jacobs' original Daisy scent gets flirty with the addition of blackberry, wisteria, pear, and grapefruit for a lively twist on a classic ($76; marcjacobs.com).
Dries Van Noten by Frederic Malle

This isn't your old-school vanilla perfume... Frederic Malle's homage to Dries Van Noten ($280; fredericmalle.com) gives a grown-up twist to the gourmand note by tempering its sweet scent with sandalwood, musk, jasmine, and clove for a scent that is anything but cloying.
Winter by Dasein Fragrance

Bottling up all of the gorgeous aromas we associate with autumn and winter may be a pipe dream, but Dasein's aptly-titled scent ($85; daseinfragrance.com) is the next best thing. Forest pine and blue spruce notes mirror the freshly-cut tree scent milling around in late November, while the addition of lavender reminds us of a crisp fall breeze.
Vent de Folie by Annick Goutal

At first whiff, the soft sweet pea, rose geranium, and raspberry notes may seem too light for the season, but once it hits the skin, spicy elements like cedar, musk, and blood orange come through and keep the scent grounded ($124; annickgoutal.com).
Tom Ford Velvet Orchid

Playing off of the cozy feeling of velvet, warm notes like rum, vanilla, myrrh, and suede give a nod to the quintessential fall fabric, while black orchid and honey amp up the sex appeal ($112; nordstrom.com).
GIRL by Pharrell Williams

Eau, girl! Just like Pharrell's album of the same name, this heady mix of sandalwood, cedar, patchouli, and vetiver ($135; sephora.com) gets regular play in our fragrance lineup.
Rahua Amazon Oil

Rahua's Amazon Oil ($57; rahua.com) is basically a fragrance with a day job-the natural blend of coconut, pomegranate, lavender, and eucalyptus oils smell just as amazing as the smooth, touchable finish they give your skin.
Mojave Ghost by Byredo

If you don't want to ditch the fruity-floral perfumes just yet, Byredo's Mojave Ghost ($220; byredo.com) just might be the fall-appropriate answer to the tropical spritzers you loved in the warmer months. Unexpected amber, wood, and sapodilla fruit notes mingle with light magnolia and violet elements for a unique take on an otherwise floral blend.
My Burberry

As soon as we feel that first chill to the air, our classic Burberry trenchcoat becomes our autumnal uniform, so a fragrance inspired by the wardrobe piece ($95; burberry.com) makes for a fitting accessory. Floral notes like freesia, sweet pea, rose, and golden quince mingle with bergamot and geranium leaf to recreate the feeling of walking through a garden after a rainstorm-with a trusty trench draped over your shoulders, of course.
Amouage Journey Woman

Perfumer Christopher Chong looked to the 1920s art deco movement in Shanghai to inspire this scent ($315; luckyscent.com), and although we could easily see the gilded flacon displayed among a gorgeous collection of beauty staples from the era, the luxurious notes of honey-coated jasmine petals, jasmine tea, osmanthus, and apricot appeal to our modern-day tastes.
By Kilian Light My Fire

We admit-we wouldn't normally seek out a fragrance that featured notes of burning tobacco, but after smelling By Kilian's Light My Fire ($270; bykilian.com), we were converts. Rather than an overbearing smoky scent, the tobacco leaf, vanilla, tonka bean, and cumin create a deep, sophisticated aroma reminiscent of time spent poring over a good book at the library, as an old-school pipe burns somewhere in the background.
Gucci Premiere Eau de Toilette

If you want to give your daytime routine a touch of red carpet glamour, a few pumps of Gucci's Premiere Eau de Toilette ($78; sephora.com) will do the trick. Though the luxurious notes of champagne, rose, and leather command attention, airy florals like orange blossom, jasmine, and freesia make the scent light and fresh for casual wear.
Composition by A Beautiful Life

Fragrance can act as the ultimate time-travel outlet, and just one spritz of Composition ($52; abeautifullife.com) sent us right back to our first day of high school. The notes of warm cotton, green apple, bleached white paper, and graphite brought back that excited, stomach-fluttering feeling we got before owning that slightly-intimidating walk down the senior hallway.
Bond No. 9 Queens

As a tribute to one of New York City's most ethnically-diverse boroughs, Bond No. 9's Queens ($195; bondno9.com) pulls elements from each of the neighborhoods, blending a floral base with unexpected, spicy notes like benzoin, amber, musk, and sandalwood.
Maiyet Eau de Parfum

Talk about a bold opening-thanks to heady notes of saffron, myrrh, sandalwood, and patchouli, just one spray of Maiyet's Eau de Parfum ($195; barneys.com) goes a long way.
Si by Giorgio Armani

Using the chypre fragrance formula developed back in 1917-which is composed of a citrus top note, and a base of musk, moss, or wood-Giorgio Armani's Si ($90; sephora.com) gives the structure a present-day makeover with a lively opening of cassis, and accents of vanilla, jasmine, and rose.
Dead of Night Perfume Oil

If rich, oud-based fragrances are your thing, then Dead of Night's rollerball perfume oil ($295; minnewyork.com) is the Rolls-Royce of that category. Using ingredients from the 600-acre Balung Plantation in Malaysia, perfumers Elizabeth Gaynes and Helena Christensen (yes, the supermodel!) incorporated the purest oud oils you'll find without going and hunting down an agarwood tree yourself. The scent starts out strong and sexy, and after a few minutes, delicate hints of jasmine, rose, amber, and sandalwood start to peek through.
Aerin Waterlily Sun

A fresh burst of bergamot mingles with a delicate mix of waterlily, jasmine sambac, and an array of crisp green notes ($110; aerin.com).
Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne

Though summer's warm beach days are long gone, a stroll along the shore proves to be just as refreshing in the autumn. Sea salt, grapefruit, sage, and seaweed notes mirror the scent of a light oceanic breeze, while wood and amber elements add some warmth, not unlike a cozy cashmere sweater ($120; jomalone.com).

