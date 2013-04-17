Report: Women Spend an Average of $15,000 on Makeup in Their Lifetimes

The occasional makeup shopping spree can leave your wallet in need of some recovery, but how much are you really spending on your products? Finance website Mint.com gathered some eye-catching facts about beauty shopping, including that the average woman drops a cool $15,000 total during her lifetime on products, with $3,770 of that going toward mascara alone! Eye shadows and lipsticks were also popular picks, with a reported $2,750 spent on shadow and $1,780 on lipstick in a lifetime. And we can believe it—stocking up on your must-haves can be costly, and most women replenish their makeup bags roughly five times annually. Tell us: Do you shop for lipstick, mascara, or eye shadow most? Let us know in the comments!

