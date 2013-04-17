Report: Women Spend an Average of $15,000 on Makeup in Their Lifetimes

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 17, 2013

The occasional makeup shopping spree can leave your wallet in need of some recovery, but how much are you really spending on your products? Finance website Mint.com gathered some eye-catching facts about beauty shopping, including that the average woman drops a cool $15,000 total during her lifetime on products, with $3,770 of that going toward mascara alone! Eye shadows and lipsticks were also popular picks, with a reported $2,750 spent on shadow and $1,780 on lipstick in a lifetime. And we can believe it—stocking up on your must-haves can be costly, and most women replenish their makeup bags roughly five times annually. Tell us: Do you shop for lipstick, mascara, or eye shadow most? Let us know in the comments!

15 Under $15: The Best Bargain Beauty Products

Transitioning from winter's subdued lipsticks and eye shadows to upbeat spring hues is something we look forward to every year, minus the toll it takes on our wallets. That's why we put together a list of our favorite bargain beauty buys for the new season! We've covered all the bases-from the prettiest glosses to the longest-wearing BB creams and mascaras-to keep your vanity well-stocked!
Nail Rock Caviar in Venus

Champagne wishes and caviar dreams aren't just for the rich and famous anymore! Lacquer up in a gold chardonnay, and while the paint is still wet, dip your ring finger into the caviar pearls to add a 3D accent ($8). BUY IT
Victoria's Secret ColorLust Glossy Lip Stain

This unique hybrid combines a sheer finish of a gloss with the lasting wear of a lip stain for a high-shine pout that won't quit ($14). BUY IT
Rimmel 9-in-1 BB Cream

Ditch the heavy foundations from last season for this multi-tasker, which absorbs excess oil, evens skin tone, and moisturizes in just one swipe ($8 each). BUY IT
NYX The Curve Liquid Liner

Liquid liner rookies take note-the curved stylo is molded to fit comfortably in your hand, ensuring a pro-worthy application ($15). BUY IT
Julep Neon Nail Dips Kit

Paint on a layer of the clear lacquer, then dunk each digit into the matte pigments to nail a truly electric, runway-inspired effect ($12 for the set). BUY IT
Khroma Stroke of Midnight Volume Mascara

The precise brush coats each individual lash with the inky formula, eliminating the need for falsies ($10). BUY IT
Sephora Pastel Pop Color Adapt Blush

Your '90s era mood ring just met its cosmetic counterpart; The sheer, cherry-infused formula uses your skin's natural pH levels to impart a custom flush ($14). BUY IT
Flower Beauty Powder Up Loose Powder

Drew Barrymore's line of Flower cosmetics boasts an impressive range of products, but our favorite has to be the quadruple-milled loose powder, which creates an airbrushed finish thanks to ultra-fine pigments ($11). BUY IT
L'Oreal True Match Blendable Crayon Concealer

These Crayola-shaped complexion perfectors conceal problem spots and undereye circles with ease, giving a new meaning to the term "pen pal" ($9 each). BUY IT
Essence Nail Art Decoration Kits

Two versatile sets jam-packed with glitter, nail gems, studs, and foils to give your manicures the Midas touch ($4 each). BUY IT
Bare Escentuals Loud & Clear Lip Balms

Don't be fooled by the saturated hues-each balm glides on with a sheer, transparent finish, and defies the stickiness of traditional glosses with the lightweight gel formula ($15 each). BUY IT
Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture Set

Try your own hand at the makeup artist game with this ultra-soft brush set ($15). BUY IT
Anastasia Hypercolor Brow and Hair Powder

We love the neon highlights trend taking the beauty world by storm, but if your mood changes before your hair does, opt instead for Anastasia's hair powders, which deliver high-impact color without the upkeep or commitment ($13 each). BUY IT
Jane Cream Eye Shadows

The soft metallics look gorgeous worn alone, blended together-but also create a budge-proof eye shadow base to boot ($8 each). BUY IT
Pacifica Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes

A tall glass of coconut water is refreshing after a long day, and now your complexion can benefit, too! These gentle cleansing wipes ($6) are infused with skin-soothing aloe vera and calendula, and incorporate a healthy dose of papaya as a mild exfoliant. BUY IT
The Body Shop Absinthe Purifying Hand Gel

Spring picnics often lack in the facilities department, so this germ-killing hand gel is a convenient substitute to lathering up, and the heady Absinthe scent serves as an edgy mood boost ($4). BUY IT

