15 Celeb-Inspired Makeup Ideas for Winter Parties

Redheads, take note: “I wanted to create a look that would show off Emma’s features and juxtapose her warm red hair, while complementing the dark green shade of her dress,” says Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. “I played with cool tones, using rich plums on her eyes, soft pink on her cheeks, and a see-through magenta stain on her lips.” Once imparting a rosy glow on the apples of her cheeks using Revlon’s Cream Blush in Flushed ($13; drugstore.com), Goodwin applied a petal pink shadow all over the star’s lid, and then defined the crease with an eggplant hue. After a few coats of mascara and a touch of liner, she tied the entire look together with a just-bitten lip stain-she applied a layer of Revlon’s ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Whimsical ($9; drugstore.com), and blotted it with a tissue to tone down the intensity.