15 Beauty Resolutions to Make for 2016 (That You’ll Actually Want to Keep)

New Year, new you? January tends to be a month of broken promises. Whether you vowed to exercise three times a week or read two books a month, resolutions can quickly start to feel like work, become hard to stick with, and are often abandoned by the end of the month. Yet, we continue to make them each year because they’re supposed to help us adopt better habits.

Since we make resolutions with the goal of upgrading, our beauty routines are a great area in our lives to improve upon by making tweaks to our regimens that we’ll actually follow through with in the year ahead.

Drinking enough water and flossing are probably obvious resolutions you already know, but like all good things in life (resolutions included), balance is key, and adding the extra reminder into the line-up of routine-boosting habits will only help you more. Read on for 15 resolutions to make to your beauty routine in 2016 that you’ll actually want to keep.

