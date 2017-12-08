12 Ways to Soothe Your Winter Skin

You can avoid your ex at your mutual friend's holiday party and carrying your groceries home in the cold by ordering in, but escaping dry, winter skin is a lot tougher.

Dehydration has a domino effect on complexions. When there isn't enough moisture skin gets flaky, and combined with the season's frigid winds, can look red and blotchy. Switching up your routine with products that target your seasonal skincare concerns, along with tips on how to repair and moisturize skin so it's soft and smooth—even when the ice isn't going to thaw anytime soon.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling for 12 ways to soothe and repair dry winter skin.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products