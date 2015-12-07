The 12 Most Buzzed-About Beauty Products of 2015

It's almost hard to believe that 2015 is drawing to a close—it seems like only yesterday that we were blending our New Year's Eve smoky eye to bid the previous year farewell. The past 365 days have certainly come with their fair share of notable beauty launches, like Christian Louboutin's first-ever lipstick, and the Gwen Stefani shadow palette for Urban Decay to name a few. To round out 2015 on a beautiful note, we're taking a look back at the hottest products and buzz-worthy announcements of the year. Keep scrolling to see each of them now!

1 of 12 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin Lipstick

Not long after the designer launched a nail polish line, he further sent the beauty world into a frenzy by releasing the most luxurious lipsticks we'd ever seen, and made our dreams of matching our pout to the red bottoms on our favorite pumps a reality.

2 of 12 Courtesy

Gwen Stefani for Urban Decay

In September, the star announced she'd be launching a range of color cosmetics with Urban Decay, and there was no doubt that we were willing to camp out for a chance to score the products—namely, her massive shadow palette.

3 of 12 Courtesy

Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit

The internet was abuzz with the #KylieJennerChallenge earlier in the year, and with that, Kylie developed her own lip pencil and matte color duo, which required no use of a shot glass or bottle cap to achieve her signature pout. Not surprisingly, all three colors sold out in about five seconds flat. 

4 of 12 Courtesy

CoverGirl's Star Wars Collection

Princess Leia and Queen Amidala definitely would have been proud of the out-of-this-world products, each touching on both the light and dark sides of the force, which were launched in advance of the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens film.

5 of 12 Courtesy

H&M's Beauty Line

Who knew shopping for your seasonal beauty and fashion staples could be so convenient? In September, H&M launched an impressive makeup and hair range, featuring the affordable price tags we all know and love.

6 of 12 Vincent Zuffante_Star File/ Getty Images

MAC's Selena Collection

Technically, MAC's beautiful homage to Selena Quintanilla doesn't drop until 2016, but the news alone was one we had long been dreaming of. Selena fans launched an online petition to the beauty brand for a tribute collection, and in July, MAC announced they had teamed up with Quintanilla's sister Suzette to create a range inspired by the star.

7 of 12 Courtesy

The Korean Beauty Product Influx

Thanks to the effective formulas, bold colors, and super-cute packaging, all things makeup and skincare hailing from South Korea have become 2015's hottest import.

8 of 12 Courtesy

Ariana Grande's Ari Fragrance

You'll find no donut accord in the singer's first fragrance, but the pitch-perfect notes of pear, raspberry, and marshmallow are just as sweet as Grande herself.

9 of 12 Courtesy

Pat McGrath's Gold 001

The makeup artist extraordinaire, whose work has appeared everywhere from the Dior runways to famous faces like Jennifer Lopez, finally launched a product of her own, and "obsessed" doesn't even begin to describe what we feel for the intense 24-karat finish of her Gold 001 pigment.

10 of 12 Courtesy

Urban Decay's Naked 2 Vault

Dreams do come true, if only for a moment. Following the success of last year's Naked Vault, Urban Decay launched its sequel in time for the holidays this year, which contains literally every Naked palette created by the brand, only for it to completely sell out long before Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" to get its first play on department store sound systems.

11 of 12 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever's Updated HD Foundation

In the future—or anyway, sometime in 2016—all of the cameras on our smartphones will be equipped with 4K technology, which is good news for your landscape shot, but not so much for your HD foundation. Make Up For Ever revamped their iconic formula to look like bare skin that had been hit with Photoshop's blur tool under the new lens, with the same lightweight feeling and long-wearing abilities you've loved for years. 

12 of 12 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury's Makeup Line

Though Tilbury's range debuted late last year, the beyond-amazing formulas and rich colors quickly picked up steam among the celebrity circuit in 2015—Kim Kardashian and Amal Clooney are fans—and the line even picked up honors at the first-ever InStyle Awards.

