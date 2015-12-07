The 12 Most Buzzed-About Beauty Products of 2015

It's almost hard to believe that 2015 is drawing to a close—it seems like only yesterday that we were blending our New Year's Eve smoky eye to bid the previous year farewell. The past 365 days have certainly come with their fair share of notable beauty launches, like Christian Louboutin's first-ever lipstick, and the Gwen Stefani shadow palette for Urban Decay to name a few. To round out 2015 on a beautiful note, we're taking a look back at the hottest products and buzz-worthy announcements of the year. Keep scrolling to see each of them now!

