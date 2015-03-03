11 Easy Ways to Keep Your Resolutions

If you're going to hop on the denim leggings trend, why not choose a pair that slims your silhouette? Paige combines comfortable leggings with high-quality stretch denim for a piece that's stylish and flattering to all figures. The forward-sitting side seams slim hips while the semi-contoured waistband prevents extra spillage-Heidi Klum sported a pair a few weeks after giving birth! Add sky-high heels to make your legs look even longer!



Paige Verdugo Denim Leggings, $158; at PaigePremiumDenim.com