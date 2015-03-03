11 Easy Ways to Keep Your Resolutions

Sip Low-cal Cocktails
Courtesy of TyKu
Lick Your Lips
Courtesy of PurpleLab
Wear a Stylish Belt
Olivier Doulier/Abaca (2)
Stand Up Straight
Dave M. Benett/Getty; Mark Chilton-Richfoto/Globe Photos
Disguise Flaws With a LBD
Courtesy of ShapeFX
Hide Muffin Tops
Courtesy of Yummie Tummie
Look Slimmer in Leggings
Richie Buxo/SplashNewsOnline.com; WENN
Wear Mascara Your Lashes Will Love
Courtesy of LashFusion
Toss Your Styling Products
Courtesy of HerCut
Be Your Own Facialist
Courtesy of no! no!
Conquer Your To-Do List
Courtesy of Apple; Courtesy of Case-Mate
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement