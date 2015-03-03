11 Easy Ways to Keep Your Resolutions

Mar 03, 2015 @ 4:22 pm
<p>Sip Low-cal Cocktails</p>
Sip Low-cal Cocktails

Turns out you don't have to swear off alcohol to drop pounds! Watch your caloric intake and still enjoy a delicious cocktail with all-natural Ty-Ku Soju drinks. Try a Ty-Phoon or a Sake Sunrise-at under 100 calories each, they're a smarter pick than vodka. Click here to find the Ty-Ku retailer near you.
 

Courtesy of TyKu
<p>Lick Your Lips</p>
Lick Your Lips

Talk about multi-tasking! Huge Lips, Skinny Hips lip gloss plumps puckers while simultaneously curbing appetites. Thanks to active ingredients such as lemon peel oil, which soothes lips once plumping agent vitamin B3 activates, and Hoodia, an herb that suppresses appetite, you can watch your waist and score full lips all at once.

Huge Lips, Skinny Hips lip gloss, $25; at PurpleLabNYC.com

Courtesy of PurpleLab
<p>Wear a Stylish Belt</p>
Wear a Stylish Belt

Take a cue from First Lady Michelle Obama and put on a belt! Whether you choose wide pieces to wear over cardigans or skinnier versions to cinch sheath dresses, belts trim figures instantly by defining waistlines.

Olivier Doulier/Abaca (2)
<p>Stand Up Straight</p>
Stand Up Straight

Attention slouchers! What if we told you standing (or sitting) up straight makes you look longer and leaner? Well it's true: Keep your shoulders back and head held high like Nicole Kidman and Beyonce to improve your silhouette.

Dave M. Benett/Getty; Mark Chilton-Richfoto/Globe Photos
<p>Disguise Flaws With a LBD</p>
Disguise Flaws With a LBD

Why bother sucking it in? ShapeFX's cap sleeve control dress that does all the work for you. A built-in power-mesh slip controls tummies, hips and thighs while princess seams create complimentary curves. Plus, the design is chic enough to take you from the office to the party.

ShapeFX control dress, $69; at ShapeFX.com

Courtesy of ShapeFX
<p>Hide Muffin Tops</p>
Hide Muffin Tops

Piling on loads of layers isn't the most efficient way to conceal that post-holiday bulge. Instead, reach for one of Yummie Tummie's instantly trimming tees. Each tee contains the line's signature slimming panel, which smooths bumps and prevents those dreaded muffin tops from popping up (and out!).

Yummie Tummie Mid-section Support top, $82; at Net-a-porter.com

Courtesy of Yummie Tummie
<p>Look Slimmer in Leggings</p>
Look Slimmer in Leggings

If you're going to hop on the denim leggings trend, why not choose a pair that slims your silhouette? Paige combines comfortable leggings with high-quality stretch denim for a piece that's stylish and flattering to all figures. The forward-sitting side seams slim hips while the semi-contoured waistband prevents extra spillage-Heidi Klum sported a pair a few weeks after giving birth! Add sky-high heels to make your legs look even longer!

Paige Verdugo Denim Leggings, $158; at PaigePremiumDenim.com

Richie Buxo/SplashNewsOnline.com; WENN
<p>Wear Mascara Your Lashes Will Love</p>
Wear Mascara Your Lashes Will Love

Say good riddance to the hassle of fake eyelashes or extensions! Lash Fusion XL mascara not only naturally curls, lengthens and thickens lashes, it also contains a patented Capisphere system, which keeps lashes looking healthy and lush even after removal.

Lash Fusion XL mascara, $24; at FusionBeauty.com

Courtesy of LashFusion
<p>Toss Your Styling Products</p>
Toss Your Styling Products

By working with the five essential hair cuts-the bob, the shag, the pixie, the blunt cut and long layers-instead of hair types, HerCut shampoos preserve styles and eliminate the need for extra hair products. You'll not only save space on your bathroom counter, you'll also cut your morning beauty routine in half.

HerCut shampoos, $28; at Sephora.com

Courtesy of HerCut
<p>Be Your Own Facialist</p>
Be Your Own Facialist

no!no! Skin's acne treatment system eliminates blemishes and clears breakouts in just three quick steps. The hand-held, compact tool does the work of a light therapy facial, saving you an appointment with an esthetician and cash spent on blemish fighting creams.

no!no! Skin, $180; at my-no-no.com

Courtesy of no! no!
Conquer Your To-Do List
Conquer Your To-Do List
Getting organized is literally at your fingertips thanks to a few iPhone applications. iDo stores to-do lists and manages due dates while Things schedules and organizes future tasks in a helpful inbox. Once you've prioritized your daily tasks, streamline your purse pockets with Case-Mate's iPhone credit card holder, which makes quick errand stops hassle and clutter-free.

iDo iPhone application, $6; at Apple.com
Things iPhone application, $9.99; at CulturedCode.com
Case-Mate iPhone case, $29.99; at Case-Mate.com
Courtesy of Apple; Courtesy of Case-Mate
