11 of the Best Beauty Lessons 'Gilmore Girls' Taught Us

When Gilmore Girls ended back in 2007, fans laughed and cried — but it still wasn't enough. Viewers wanted life in Stars Hollow to continue forever. Luckily that wish was granted when Netflix announced its upcoming Gilmore Girls reboot, slated to premiere on Nov. 25.

While Lorelai and her daughter Rory taught us the value of good snack foods (pizza, candy, and popcorn are all necessities), they also spread wisdom in the hair and makeup department. Not only was Lorelai the coolest mom in town, but she was easily the most stylish.

Here's a round-up of the best beauty lessons from Gilmore Girls, because years later, their tips are as relevant and relatable as ever. And come on, deep down you've always wanted to be a Gilmore.

1. Bad Girls Wear Red Nail Polish

Before Rory's first day at Chilton, her mom insisted on painting her toenails red. Why? Because "private school girls are bad girls and bad girls always wear red nail polish." Only Rory knows that her toes are that color, but it's still a bold move.

2. Always Add An Extra Dash Of Hairspray

Right before the school dance, Lorelai helps Rory touch-up her updo with a final spritz of hairspray. Just don't be like Sookie, who accidentally holds the bottle the wrong direction and gets it in her eyes.

3. A Little Lip Gloss Goes A Long Way

Amidst Rory's pre-date meltdown, Lorelai swoops in and saves the day. She says, "Dab on some lip gloss, clear but fruity. Maybe a little mascara. Wear your hair down and your attitude high." Somebody stitch that on a quilt ASAP.

4. Don't Shy Away From Glitter

When Lorelai helps Luke's daughter April throw a birthday party, she lets the girls experiment with their looks. That means glitter, glitter, — and did we say glitter? Oh, and fun hair colors too.

5. Bandanas Can Make Impromptu Headbands

No, you don't have to be a cowgirl. Lorelai makes this look instantly cool. Plus, it's the perfect way to keep your hair out of your face. It's a win-win.

6. Matching Your Lipstick To Your Outfit Isn't The Worst Idea

Red lips with a red top may seem too matchy matchy, but as this mother-daughter duo proved, it's a classic look for a reason.

7. Old-Fashioned Isn't Out Of Fashion

As seen during the danceathon, Rory and Lorelai can pull off hairstyles from any decade. Those looks are so glam!

8. Bangs Instantly Help You Look More Mature

During her college years at Yale, Rory's new hairdo helped her look much older and collegiate. It's crazy how much bangs can change your appearance.

9. Don't Lose Your Signature Look

Whether Emily Gilmore's pearls or Lane Kim's glasses, certain characters maintain a similar style throughout the whole series. They may add some extra eye makeup or poof up their hair occasionally, but they stay true to themselves and that's most important.

10. Dyeing Your Hair Is More Fun With Friends

It's better than going at it alone, right? While at Yale, Rory tries out pink highlights with her pals, Lucy and Olivia. It's a spontaneously fun (and temporary) look.

11. You Don't Have To Forsake Your Food

Sure, doing your hair and makeup is great. But sometimes, you prioritize tacos and put on a napkin bib (temporary fun!) As the Gilmores taught us, you can always reapply your lip gloss after you eat.

Now, aren't you feeling inspired to go back and rewatch the whole series? These beauty tips sprinkled throughout are an added bonus.