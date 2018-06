10 Ways to Upgrade a Bun

Not only is it easier than pulling strands straight back ballerina-style, but brushing your hair to the side will look less severe and more refined. Begin the line right above the highest point of your brow's arch, says hairstylist Mara Roszak, who created this look for Emma Stone. From there, drag the end of a styling comb back from the hairline at a slight inward diagonal to give it an edgy angle.



