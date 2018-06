10 Ways to Style Hair Quickly

Sean Gallagher says most women take way too long with the curling iron. "Spiraling the hair from root to ends looks too precious and prom-like," he says. Instead, wrap just the midsection of your strands around a vertical curling iron (like one of Hot Tools' Professional Spring Curling Irons, $33-$45; folica.com). Hold for 30 seconds and pull the rod down to release. Create as many or as few coils as you like—just make certain you break them up with your fingers. "It's a look with an easy, ultra-natural vibe," Gallagher says.