10 Ways to Streamline Your Morning

The quickest way to fake a spa pedicure? Change your shoes! In peep toes, the only nail that really counts is the biggest (and possibly its little neighbor), so focus your efforts there. Keeping your shoe on, apply one base coat, then one coat of color (the less polish you apply, the less likely it is to smudge). Bonus: That trendy bottle of polish you splurged on is going to last a lot longer.Chanel Nail Colour in Paradoxal, $23; chanel.com . Suede peep-toes, Charles David, $275; 310-659-7110.