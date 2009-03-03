10 Ways to Sexy Hair

Mar 03, 2009 @ 5:13 pm
<p>Add Volume</p>
Add Volume

"Sexy hair should have natural texture and volume," says L.A. hairstylist Giannandrea, who has created sultry looks on stars like Eva Mendes and Drew Barrymore. He suggests spraying hair evenly with volumizer (such as Oscar Blandi No Gravity Volumizing Spray, $18) and combing through before drying. However, since movement is key to sexy hair, he warns against additional products because "heavy styling aids can cause the look to go limp."

Lots of Layers

There's a reason wind machines are a photo-shoot staple: Hair that's tousled is more provocative than stiff, straight planks. So fake the breezy effects of a blower with swinging layers. If you have medium to thick hair, ask your stylist for choppy layers all the way around your head (like Jennifer Aniston's). If you have fine strands, all it takes is a few chin-grazing pieces in front.

Condition First

For silky strands, apply a treatment mask to dry hair for 10 minutes before you shampoo. This allows natural oils to penetrate the cuticle and soften it from within. After rinsing, lather your scalp with a gentle shampoo to remove dirt and residue.

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery hair mask, $7; buy online now at drugstore.com.

Knotty is Nice

The most appealing looks aren't perfect. Gisele Bundchen's mane man Harry Josh tells us how to re-create her signature rumpled style: "Flip your hair upside down and give it a good shake. Then flip it back over, scrunch the crown, and finger-comb the ends."

Veer Off Center

"A low side part works on every face shape," says Josh. Use the end of a rattail comb to draw a line from the hairline at the outer corner of one eyebrow diagonally back to the center of the crown. It creates a sultry swoop in front while maintaining balance on both sides.

Speert comb, $10; buy online now at speert.com.

Be a Brunette Bombshell

A rich cocoa hue "has a dramatic quality that you just don't get from lighter shades," says N.Y.C. colorist Jason Backe, who likes Clairol Perfect 10 at-home color kit in Medium Auburn ($14; drugstore.com). For Beyonce's golden brown, try L'Oreal Paris Feria in Sparkling Amber ($8; perfumeshop.com).

Indulge Fantasies

No, we're not pushing Princess Leia's braids and bikini! But next time you reach for a ponytail holder, think sexy secretary. Twist hair into a low chignon, then secure it with a pencil, chopstick or, our fave multitasker, Clarins's smoldering black liner pencil with a tapered, tuckable end ($23; visit macys.com for stores).

Spice Things Up

Our pick: Armani's new frangipani, licorice and patchouli blend. It's a sexy floral oriental fragrance. Spritz the nape of your neck, and with every flirty toss your hair will release the come-hither scent.

Giorgio Armani Onde Vertige, $95/1.7 oz.; buy online now at saksfifthavenue.com.

Dare to Gleam

There's a fine line between glossy and greasy, but new featherweight silicone sprays make it an easy one to navigate. For touchable shine, mist spray on palms and run them over the hair.

Sebastian Professional Trilliant shine spray, $17; buy online at cosmeticmagic.com.

Go Untucked

Experts agree that the surest way to fizzle your sizzle is by pushing hair behind your ears. "It's juvenile and generally not flattering on anyone," says N.Y.C. hair pro Garren. "Pull your hair back if you’re at work, but on dates you can let it fall in your face in that flirty, Kate Moss kind of way," says Harry Josh.

