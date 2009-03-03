10 Ways to Sexy Hair

Add Volume
Greg Delves
Lots of Layers
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Condition First
Courtesy of Drugstore.com
Knotty is Nice
Anita Bugge/WireImage
Veer Off Center
David Lawrence
Be a Brunette Bombshell
Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press
Indulge Fantasies
Courtesy of Jupiter Images
Spice Things Up
David Lawrence
Dare to Gleam
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Go Untucked
Jon Furniss/WireImage
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement