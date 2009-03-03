10 Ways to Sexy Hair

"Sexy hair should have natural texture and volume," says L.A. hairstylist Giannandrea, who has created sultry looks on stars like Eva Mendes and Drew Barrymore. He suggests spraying hair evenly with volumizer (such as Oscar Blandi No Gravity Volumizing Spray, $18) and combing through before drying. However, since movement is key to sexy hair, he warns against additional products because "heavy styling aids can cause the look to go limp."