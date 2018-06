10 Ways to Repair Sun Damage

Mistakes happen. So do sunburns. Don’t wait to treat them: On the first day, take an anti-inflammatory (e.g., Advil) to reduce pain and the inflammation that leads to DNA damage, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Patricia Wexler. For the next few days use a moisturizer that contains an anti-inflammatory like aloe, such as DDF Ultra Lite Moisturizing Dew ($38; sephora.com). When the burn is gone, exfoliate with an alpha-hydroxy cleanser a few times a week (try Dermalogica Skin Resurfacing cleanser, $37; dermalogica.com). And stay out of the sun-AHAs make skin sensitive.