Orlando Pita seemed especially enamored of the so-called hair bungee this season, coming up with several styles using the cool tool that consists of a piece of elastic with a hook at each end. For the hybrid above, he started with a deep side part for an "androgynous look." After flat-ironing, he tucked and pinned hair behind each ear then fastened the bungee across the back of the head.



Meta Grip ponytail hooks, $5/5; sallybeauty.com.