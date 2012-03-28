10 Ways to Refresh Your Look!

What's even more low-maintenance than air-drying? No drying! And don't worry—it's still possible to look put together. Guido suggests a "wet chignon," which is "easy and elegant." Apply mousse (it's lighter than gel) to freshly washed hair, rake back with your fingers into a loose bun, and then spritz with a shine mist for a "just-out-of-the-shower finish," he says.



Redken Shine Flash 02 Glistening mist, $17; redken.com for salons.