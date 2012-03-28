10 Ways to Refresh Your Look!

InStyle.com
Mar 28, 2012 @ 2:13 pm
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Sweeten Nails with Milky Pastels

Think creamy opaque versions of Easter egg favorites—blue, green, purple, pink, and yellow. To find the best hue for you, look for the sharpest nail color–to–hand contrast. "Lilac and pale pink work on every skin type," says manicurist Jin Soon Choi, "but generally, light yellow and green flatter only olive and darker skin tones."

Pop Beauty Nail Glam polishes in Mint Magic, Pink Popsicle, and Lavender Love, $10 each; ulta.com.

Christine Blackburne Photography (2)
Tumblr
pinterest
Get Your Glow On

"Spring is a great time to exfoliate skin that's dull, dry, and flaky from months of winter weather," says dermatologist Leslie Baumann. Start with a gentle peel at night; she likes Philosophy the Microdelivery, which uses a trio of mild alpha hydroxy acids. In the A.M., add a few drops of self-tanner (our pick: Clarins Radiance Plus, $54; sephora.com) to a tinted moisturizer and—voila—by lunchtime, you'll be radiant.

Courtesy Photo (2)
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Stop Over-Plucking

"Bushy brows look youthful," says makeup artist Fiona Stiles, "while thin brows can make you look severe." So tweeze only your strays. To fill in sparse patches, try faint, feathery strokes with a pencil that's the same color as your brow or one shade lighter.

Maybelline New York Eye Studio Master Shape brow pencil, $8; at drugstores.

Getty Images; Christine Blackburne Photography (2)
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Mix (Don't Match) Your Prints

Go ahead—clash! This season, mixed prints were everywhere. To pull off the look, "keep prints in the same color family or as a logical contrast, like two different florals," suggests celebrity stylist Kate Young. Silhouette matters too: When you go bold, stick with streamlined, classic shapes.

ImaxTree
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Lighten Up Your Fragrances

Time to put away the dense, spicy winter scents. Anticipate the season's pale pink blossoms with a delicate waft of peony or rose.

Diptyque Eau Rose eau de toilette, $98; diptyqueparis.com.

Lafco House & Home Powder Room candle in Duchess Peony, $55; lafco.com.

Christine Blackburne Photography
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Slip On a Mini Turban

Simpler to implement than a full-blown urban turban, this gives you a hint of the retro style without swallowing up all your hair. "For an eye-catching look, a ponytail is fun with a thinner band, or try a bun with a broader version," says hairstylist Guido, who used wide fabric headbands on models for the Marc Jacobs runway.

Eva Scrivo leather turban, $80; evasbeautystore.com.

Getty Images; Christine Blackburne Photography
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Find Your Perfect Pink

"Hot-pink lips are a little more playful than red, and they make your teeth look whiter," says Fiona Stiles. "Do a cooler undertone for darker skin. If you're fair, choose a more coral or orange variety."

Ricki & Nicki for MAC Viva Glam lipstick in Viva Glam Nicki, $15; maccosmetics.com.

Christine Blackburne Photography
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Swap Bed Head For Wet Head

What's even more low-maintenance than air-drying? No drying! And don't worry—it's still possible to look put together. Guido suggests a "wet chignon," which is "easy and elegant." Apply mousse (it's lighter than gel) to freshly washed hair, rake back with your fingers into a loose bun, and then spritz with a shine mist for a "just-out-of-the-shower finish," he says.

Redken Shine Flash 02 Glistening mist, $17; redken.com for salons.

Globe Photos; Christine Blackburne Photography
10 Ways To Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Prime With SPF

As the weather warms up, serious SPF becomes nonnegotiable. The good news: This spring new "primer" sunscreens smooth out and illuminate skin as they protect it. Our fave from La Roche-Posay hides pores with light-reflecting silica particles, feels airy, and has you well covered with SPF 50.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Daily Anti-Aging primer, $40; at select drugstores.

Time Inc. Photo Studio; Christine Blackburne Photography
10 Ways to Refresh Your Look
pinterest
Kick Up Your (Wedge) Heels

They're ultra-comfortable, but what makes wedges so fresh this season? Geometric and animal prints. "They look best with pants cropped just at the ankle or with a soft dress," says Kate Young. "And if you're feeling adventurous, pair them with thin, cute ankle socks."

Bristol sea snake wedges, Derek Lam, $850; dereklam.com.

Christine Blackburne Photography
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Christine Blackburne Photography (2)

Sweeten Nails with Milky Pastels

Think creamy opaque versions of Easter egg favorites—blue, green, purple, pink, and yellow. To find the best hue for you, look for the sharpest nail color–to–hand contrast. "Lilac and pale pink work on every skin type," says manicurist Jin Soon Choi, "but generally, light yellow and green flatter only olive and darker skin tones."

Pop Beauty Nail Glam polishes in Mint Magic, Pink Popsicle, and Lavender Love, $10 each; ulta.com.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo (2)

Get Your Glow On

"Spring is a great time to exfoliate skin that's dull, dry, and flaky from months of winter weather," says dermatologist Leslie Baumann. Start with a gentle peel at night; she likes Philosophy the Microdelivery, which uses a trio of mild alpha hydroxy acids. In the A.M., add a few drops of self-tanner (our pick: Clarins Radiance Plus, $54; sephora.com) to a tinted moisturizer and—voila—by lunchtime, you'll be radiant.

3 of 10 Getty Images; Christine Blackburne Photography (2)

Stop Over-Plucking

"Bushy brows look youthful," says makeup artist Fiona Stiles, "while thin brows can make you look severe." So tweeze only your strays. To fill in sparse patches, try faint, feathery strokes with a pencil that's the same color as your brow or one shade lighter.

Maybelline New York Eye Studio Master Shape brow pencil, $8; at drugstores.

Advertisement
4 of 10 ImaxTree

Mix (Don't Match) Your Prints

Go ahead—clash! This season, mixed prints were everywhere. To pull off the look, "keep prints in the same color family or as a logical contrast, like two different florals," suggests celebrity stylist Kate Young. Silhouette matters too: When you go bold, stick with streamlined, classic shapes.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Christine Blackburne Photography

Lighten Up Your Fragrances

Time to put away the dense, spicy winter scents. Anticipate the season's pale pink blossoms with a delicate waft of peony or rose.

Diptyque Eau Rose eau de toilette, $98; diptyqueparis.com.

Lafco House & Home Powder Room candle in Duchess Peony, $55; lafco.com.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Getty Images; Christine Blackburne Photography

Slip On a Mini Turban

Simpler to implement than a full-blown urban turban, this gives you a hint of the retro style without swallowing up all your hair. "For an eye-catching look, a ponytail is fun with a thinner band, or try a bun with a broader version," says hairstylist Guido, who used wide fabric headbands on models for the Marc Jacobs runway.

Eva Scrivo leather turban, $80; evasbeautystore.com.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Christine Blackburne Photography

Find Your Perfect Pink

"Hot-pink lips are a little more playful than red, and they make your teeth look whiter," says Fiona Stiles. "Do a cooler undertone for darker skin. If you're fair, choose a more coral or orange variety."

Ricki & Nicki for MAC Viva Glam lipstick in Viva Glam Nicki, $15; maccosmetics.com.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Globe Photos; Christine Blackburne Photography

Swap Bed Head For Wet Head

What's even more low-maintenance than air-drying? No drying! And don't worry—it's still possible to look put together. Guido suggests a "wet chignon," which is "easy and elegant." Apply mousse (it's lighter than gel) to freshly washed hair, rake back with your fingers into a loose bun, and then spritz with a shine mist for a "just-out-of-the-shower finish," he says.

Redken Shine Flash 02 Glistening mist, $17; redken.com for salons.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Time Inc. Photo Studio; Christine Blackburne Photography

Prime With SPF

As the weather warms up, serious SPF becomes nonnegotiable. The good news: This spring new "primer" sunscreens smooth out and illuminate skin as they protect it. Our fave from La Roche-Posay hides pores with light-reflecting silica particles, feels airy, and has you well covered with SPF 50.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Daily Anti-Aging primer, $40; at select drugstores.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Christine Blackburne Photography

Kick Up Your (Wedge) Heels

They're ultra-comfortable, but what makes wedges so fresh this season? Geometric and animal prints. "They look best with pants cropped just at the ankle or with a soft dress," says Kate Young. "And if you're feeling adventurous, pair them with thin, cute ankle socks."

Bristol sea snake wedges, Derek Lam, $850; dereklam.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!