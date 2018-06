10 Ways to Play Up Your Eyes

Does your A.M. glimpse in the mirror reveal (horror!) dark circles or puffy eyes? Here's a cool fix: "I tell patients to keep a multipurpose eye product, such as Hydroxatone Hydrolyze ($59; at ulta.com ), in the fridge," says Dr. Fusco. The cream's yeast and botanical extracts work together to lessen shadows and reduce swelling by boosting blood flow. When circulation is optimal, there is less pooling of blood under the eye and no puffiness, she says. Applying a cream chilled, she adds, constricts blood vessels there even faster.