10 Ways to a Perfect Self Tan

If you're bronzing at a salon, wear loose, long-sleeve loungewear, says Ahnert, who offers tanning services in her N.Y.C. makeup studio. Besides the delayed glow from DHA, most formulas also deliver a temporary tint that can wash off. So, "the more covered-up you are afterward, the less likely it is that your new color will rub off on anything." And stick with dark clothing—if there are any smudges, they'll be less obvious.



Cotton-modal V-neck, Splendid, $50; splendid.com.



Polyester-cotton sweatpants, Splendid, $94; splendid.com.