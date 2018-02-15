10 Ways to Look Like You Have Your Life Together—Even If You Don't

So you overslept, had a grand total of 15 minutes to get ready, knocked over your cat's food bowl, spilled coffee down your shirt, and have ordered in four nights in a row because grocery shopping just clearly isn't going to happen. You might feel like you don't have your life together, but no one else needs to know that. In fact, they probably can't tell. Adulting is hard, nobody will deny that fact, so just keep on keeping on. And in the meantime, fake it until you make it with these tips on how to appear like you get a solid eight hours of sleep every night, have a color-coated agenda, and cook well-balanced meals every night.

Find a Go-To Palette

It'll give you that daily neutral eyeshadow look you can confidently wear to the office, but with just a little blending, you can have a smoky eye worthy of Friday night happy hour in a matter of minutes. Try Urban Decay's Naked4 Palette. But your beauty uniform doesn't have to consist of shadow! It should be whatever you can count on to make you feel good, whether it's a swipe of red lipstick or bare skin, full, groomed brows, or something else entirely. 

Practice Your Posture 

"You don't need to be erect and stiff to be taken seriously," says image coach Patti Wood. "Stand with your feet 4-6 inches apart, then imagine a balloon tied to the top of your head pulling everything up ever so slightly." Victoria Beckham has it down. 

 

Manage Your Mani

Who has time for weekly manicure appointments? Skip out on the regular polish that's prone to chipping and rotate in a gel formula that is more resistant to wear and tear. Essie's at-home Gel Couture Nail Polish lasts for up to 14 days and dries with a high-shine that rivals what you can get in the salon. 

Find a Signature Fragrance

It's the finishing touch of an outfit that'll make you feel pulled together and ready anything. OK, maybe not anything, but at least you'll smell great. We're loving this light floral fragrance filled with gorgeous wisteria, rose, and jasmine notes.

Invest in Budgeproof Foundation

If you barely have time to eat lunch, let alone breathe, you do not have time to reapply your foundation. That, friends, is a fact. Try a buildable matte formula that's resistant to shine and stays in place for up to 16 hours, like Bobbi Brown's Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15.

Update Your Hair Accessories

Turn a bad hair day into a good one in 30 seconds flat with a banana clip. With Alexander Wang's stamp of approval, this will be the must-have hair accessory for fall 2018. 

Plan Ahead 

Phones crash, they get dropped in the toilet, and forgotten in cabs. Back up all those important dates and deadlines with a hardcopy. It'll be so vintage of you. Try this Kate Spade agenda that simultaneously reminds you of all your unused PTO days. 

Stock Up on Dry Shampoo

So you can make that blowout last just one more day, and therefore press snooze three more times... This formula is one of our all-time favorites for its fresh scent and volumizing power. 

Leave Your Hair Tools at Work

Whether you take the freeway or the subway, a long commute can wreak havoc on your hair. Stylist David Evangelista suggests keeping a flatiron stashed in your desk for a quick office touch-up.

Become a Morning Person

In a perfect world, we would all clock our share of Z's and wake up bright-eyed to start the day. But in fact, statistics show that less than 30 percent of us get enough sleep. To help the bleary-eyed among us: a wake-up light that mimics a sunrise to help the process feel more natural and a whole lot less painful than an abrupt "BEEP! BEEP! BEEP!"

