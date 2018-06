10 Ways to Look Great in a Bikini

A straw hat keeps hair out of your eyes, sun off your face, and you looking chic in one fell swoop. "For texture, braid hair on the way to the beach and let it down once you arrive," says L.A. stylist Christine Symonds. "Fill a spray bottle with ocean water and spritz hair throughout the day-the waves will look effortless."

Get The Look: Wide-Brim Packable Straw Hat, $55; jcrew.com