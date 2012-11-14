10 Ways to Look Cuter at the Gym

Nov 14, 2012 @ 11:01 am
American Apparel tote
Tote Fabulously

A cute, well-stocked bag can improve the chances you'll hit the gym (and have a good time doing it). A gym bag in a shimmery metallic looks chic. "Stylish gear will motivate you to get moving," says Santa Clara, Calif., psychologist Thomas Plante. "Keep a vibrant, cheerfully patterned packed duffel near the door."

Lamé denim bag, American Apparel, $33; americanapparel.net.

Nike sports bra
Show Off Your Curves

A sports bra is meant to contain your "girls"—not eliminate their presence altogether. "A brighter bra draws attention to the top half of your body in a flirty, subtle way," says trainer Tracy Anderson, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow.

Polyester-spandex sports bra, Nike, $55; nikestore.com.

Hanky Panky lace thong
Go Low

It's fine to flaunt rock-hard abs, but panty lines shouldn't be quite so visible. These low-rise thongs from Hanky Panky are skimpy enough to stay hidden under even the closest-fitting leggings—and they're so soft you'll hardly notice them.

Nylon lace thongs, Hanky Panky, $20 each; hankypanky.com.

Zobha tank
Play the Long Game

A hip-skimming top is a powerful camouflage device. "It will downplay any area that you're self-conscious about, such as love handles, saddlebags, or a saggy butt," says Anderson. This piece from Zobha offers another advantage: pink stripes that pull eyes up. The T-back provides extra support.

Supplex-Lycra tank top, Zobha, $78; zobha.com.

Fila sneakers
Lengthen Your Legs

Colorful kicks are cheery, but if you wish to slim your limbs, pair sleek black sneakers with black leggings, advises Cher Coulter, stylist to Kate Bosworth and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. "You'll create a smooth, uninterrupted line from your hip to the ground," she says. "A white sneaker just cuts that line and makes your legs seem stocky.

Mesh, microsuede, and rubber sneakers, Fila, $75; fila.com.

Lululemon Athletica pants
Pick the Perfect Pants

Tight black leggings—in the manner of little black dresses—come in all shapes and sizes. "The goal is to highlight the thinnest point of your leg," says Cher Coulter. That's usually below the knee and above the fullest section of the calf, but if you're tall, an above-the-knee crop will balance your proportions. If your thighs and calves are equally wide, try a bootcut version that nips in at the knee and flares a bit at the ankle. Black slims the back view too.

Nylon-Lycra pants, Lululemon Athletica, $98; lululemon.com.

Ouchless Ocean Tides Gentle headbands
Color-Block Your Headbands

To sop up sweat, tame flyaways, and give a nod to one of fashion's hottest trends, layer two cotton headbands around your hairline so the elastic won't create a deep ridge in your hair and your blowout won't get wrecked. Choosing the proper hue can also perk up your skin. Cool shades (blue, green, and purple) complement fair complexions; warmer tones (red, yellow, and orange) are best for olive or dark skin.

Ouchless Ocean Tides Gentle headbands, Goody, $5/6; walmart.com.

Yes to Tomatoes Blemish Clearing towelettes
Keep In The Clear

According to N.Y.C. dermatologist Francesca Fusco, it's how you prep your skin before working out—not how you clean it afterward—that prevents breakouts most effectively. "Wipe your face with a disposable cleansing cloth before you begin. Exercising with makeup on can clog pores and obstructs the normal production of oil, sebum, and perspiration." To mattify without causing zits, dust your T-zone with a tinted mineral powder like one from Colorescience (colorescience.com).

Blemish Clearing towelettes, Yes to Tomatoes, $8/25; yestocarrots.com.

Instant Cooling towel, Endura Cool
Remain Cool

Beet red isn't a flattering cast for anyone's complexion. This magic towel stays chill for up to two hours! Just wet the Mission Athletics Endura Cool Towel with a drizzle of water, snap it in the air to activate the cooling system, then drape it around your neck. Microfiber fabric regulates how fast the liquid evaporates, which means the icy-cold sensation against your skin will last for hours.

Instant Cooling towel, Endura Cool, $15; sportsauthority.com.

Max Volume Flash waterproof mascara, Rimmel London
Get Your Gym Face On

It's not ideal to hit the treadmill with a pound of makeup on, but if you want just a hint of hue, here's a simple solution: First, give lips a wash of translucent color by swiping on a lightweight stain. "You'll appear fresh and alive," says Chanel makeup pro Kara Yoshimoto Bua. Next, if you feel naked without mascara, reach for a smear-proof formula.

Just Bitten Kissable balm stain, Revlon,$9; revlon.com.
Max Volume Flash waterproof mascara, Rimmel London, $7; at drugstores.

