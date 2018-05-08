10 Ways to Look Better in Pictures

InStyle Staff
May 08, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

Celebrities aren't just born with an innate ability to take amazing photographs every single time they come in contact with a camera lens. They're taught how to pose, what makeup looks best in pics, and after trial-and-error, they found their angles.

And now that Instagram is intertwined in everything you do, maybe you want in on their secrets for your next staged snap. These pro tweaks, from what you set your skin with to finding your light, can help you get there. Keep scrolling for 10 different tips on taking your best picture yet. 

Prep for Hair Touch-Ups

Don't let a gust of wind or humid weather ruin the shot you've been thinking about capturing all night long. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin created frizz sheets that look like blotting papers, but are formulated with ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter to smooth down flyaways and add sheen. 

Work Your Angles

Is your right side more flattering? Does a subtle smile look sexier? "Pull out all of your favorite pictures of yourself and see what you like," suggests Los Angeles celebrity photographer (and former model) Jack Guy. "You'll probably find a look that's consistent. Once you know how you like yourself to look, it's much easier to replicate."

Say Money

Cheese is great on pizza, but for pictures, say "money." "The strong "e" sound makes the corners of your mouth go up," says body language expert Patti Wood. "And the crinkles around your eyes make it look like a genuine smile."

Invest in a Quality Camera

"A good one doesn't have to be complicated," says Guy, who swears by the Canon G series because it takes great pictures—and doesn't require expertise.
 

Prevent Shine with Primer

While it's nice to have a subtle glow, too much shine can be distracting, says Troy Jensen, who recommends applying a matte finishing product like a primer. "Run it on the side of your nose, forehead, and chin," he says. We love Becca's Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector because it minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves skin matte for up to 12 hours.

Don't Drink and Pose

Try to take pictures early, before that third (or fourth or fifth) glass of wine. You're more in control, says Los Angeles makeup artist Troy Jensen. "No matter how bright the flash is, your eyes will look droopy after drinks."

Prevent Raccoon Eyes

If you're going to a formal event like a baby shower or a wedding, you should expect to shed a happy tear or two. Prevent makeup smudges or raccoon eyes with waterproof mascara. Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara lengthens your lashes, adds volume, and stays on all day long. 

Seek Out the Sunset

Dusk is the best time of day for outdoor pictures. "The lighting is really flattering," says Guy. "The sun casts less shadow downward, so you don't end up with bags under your eyes in the photo. Instead, it lights up the area under the eyes and you look younger."

Apply a Pop of Color

If you haven't mastered blending eyeshadow yet, add a pop of color with bold lipstick. Opt for a universally flattering shade that'll bring attention to your facial features. Dior's Rouge Dior #999 was designed to be flattering on every skin tone. 

Pack Back-Up Lighting

Instead of ending the night with sub-par pics thanks to terrible lighting in the event space, prep with a Lumee case and take selfies instead. The phone case is equipped with lights on either side so your selfies are bright and your skin looks glowy. 

