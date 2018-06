When it comes to bedhead, there's a fine line between kempt and unkempt. "You want waves that look rumpled and sexy, not like you've literally rolled out of bed," says celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. To create body and movement, rock a casual French twist during the day-gather hair in a low pony-tail, twirl the tail up, secure with pins, and mist with a light-hold spray-then shake it out for just the right amount of disheveled elegance.



Aveda Air Control hair spray, $24; aveda.com.