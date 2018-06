10 Ways to Look Better in the Morning

You may not want to smother a zit with makeup, but hydrocortisone? "Go for it!" says Dr. Sherber. Before bed, slather on the anti-inflammatory cream, then seal it in with a waterproof bandage. "This intensifies the potency, so the next morning the pimple will be smaller and less red. It's nearly as effective as getting a steroid injection."



Nexcare Waterproof Bandages, $4/20; at drugstores.