10 Ways to Look and Feel More Polished

Chipped nails send a clear message: You're not mindful of your appearance, says N.Y.C. manicurist Jin Soon Choi. Weekly upkeep (or as close to that as possible) is ideal. And before you grab that bright lacquer you spotted on Katy Perry, remember that chips are less obvious on nude shades. Plus, says L.A. manicurist April Foreman, "They're close to your skin tone, so they make your fingers look longer." If your skin is fair to medium, beige tones can flatter; for darker complexions, try rich shades of taupe or chocolate.