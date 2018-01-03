10 Ways to Look 5 Years Younger

There's nothing wrong with aging. In fact, you should embrace and enjoy every step of the journey. But, your hair, makeup, and wardrobe don't have to act as your ID. Instead of turning back the clock with the same perm and bright blue eyeshadow you wore in the '80s, try a few tricks that will make you feel just as youthful as you did back then.

We turned to a set of celebrity pros for their tips on how to take 5 years off of your current look. Keep scrolling for 10 tips that will keep everyone guessing your actual DOB.

BE CAREFUL WITH COLOR 

Leave the hair extremes to Lady Gaga. "If you over-highlight your blond hair, you lose the golden tones that keep it looking youthful and pretty," says New York colorist Louis Licari. "And hair that is dyed too dark is unnatural."

BRIGHTEN UP WITH CONCEALER 

Why stop at under eye circles? Dab it on the inner and outer corners of eyes, the outer sides of nostrils, and either end of the lips and-bam!-everything will suddenly lift up. Says New York makeup artist Mally Roncal, "People will start asking who your surgeon is." We like the H3 Concealer ($27; ulta.com) from Roncal's Line. 

PERK UP YOUR BUTT 

The hollows of our cheeks aren't the only places that succumb to gravity as we age: Our bottoms tend to be less buoyant too. To give them a lift, Susie Crippen of J Brand recommends checking the label of every pair of jeans before buying. "Make sure they have at least 2 percent stretch, like Lycra," she says. "Pants with more than 98 percent cotton can stretch out as soon as you wear them and give no support." Need a denim suggestion? We like J Brand's Maude Mid-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans ($200; net-a-porter.com).  

SHINE ON

Years of blow-drying and styling take a toll on hair, leaving it lackluster. Restore the healthy shine with a clear, conditioning gloss (you can do it at home with Rita Hazan Ultimate Shine Gloss ($26; sephora.com). For everyday sparkle, apply a shine serum.

FIND THE PERFECT BRA 

Get a professional bra fitting, and don't get hung up on the numbers (or letters). A good bra will elevate your chest to a higher altitude, giving you a longer, slimmer-looking waist, both of which read younger. For an everyday T-shirt bra, we like Calvin Klein Underwear's Icon Modern Stretch-Satin T-Shirt Bra ($42; net-a-porter.com). 

FAKE AN EYELIFT 

To correct a droopy upper eyelid, N.Y.C. makeup artist Paula Dorf recommends artful contouring. Use a light-colored shadow near the lash line and a deeper shade in an arc above the crease where the lid is dropping. "The lighter shade makes the bottom of the lid more visible, while the darker shade makes the puffy top part recede," says Dorf. The result? A more wide-eyed, youthful look. Urban Decay's Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette ($29; sephora.com) has every shade you need to create this look. 

GET A LITTLE CHEEKY

"As we age the fat pads in our cheeks fall," explains Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu. But you can defy nature: Prevelle Silk, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler "lasts for three months, and you can see the skin-plumping effects right away." Searching for something subtler? A bright pink blush like La Prairie's Cellular Radiance Cream Blush ($70; nordstrom.com) has a similar payoff, illuminating the cheekbone and drawing the eye upward.

MIX THINGS UP 

Matchy-matchy style isn't modern-at any age. Throw in something unexpected like messy hair, a casual jacket or flats with a fancy dress. This will energize your look by a decade.  

GIVE SOME LIP SERVICE 

It's undeniable: Even the juiciest lips lose volume as we get older. Dark, matte lipsticks only accentuate that fact. Switch to pink gloss like Dior's Addict Ultra-Gloss in ULTRADIOR ($30; sephora.com)—the brighter color makes your kisser appear fuller, younger and smoother.

LOSE THE POWDER MAKEUP 

Dry makeup makes skin look crepey and old, says Dorf. As you get older and your skin produces less oil, dewy makeup is more flattering. Consider switching to a lightweight tinted moisturizer with luminizing effects (we love Jouer's formula, $36; nordstrom.com) and cream versions of blush and bronzer. And don't forget highlighter: A few drops of well-placed shimmer on cheekbones are the makeup equivalent of good lighting. Try NARS' the Multiple stick in Orgasm ($39; sephora.com).

