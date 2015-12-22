10 Ways to Keep Calm & Holiday On

Make your office-to-after-hours transition easy. Toss new touch-up essentials—a luminizing cream to bring light to the high points of your face, a lip stain with the shine of a gloss, and a yellow-based concealer to knock out redness and brighten undereyes—into this makeup bag. We love that it doubles as a clutch, and it's fully lined so you won't freak if something spills.

Derestivo Coco clutch, $250; derestivodesign.com. Sonia Kashuk Large Eyeshadow Brush, $40 (included in set of 10); target.com. Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Lip Gloss #507, $36; giorgio armanibeauty-usa.com. & Other Stories Luminising Crème, $18; stories.com. Guerlain Écrin 4 Couleurs Eye Palette, $65; nordstrom.com. Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, $29; dior.com. Maybelline Face Studio Master Conceal, $9; drugstore.com.