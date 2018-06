10 ways to a healthy holiday

Pick your wine carefully. A good rule of thumb: the higher the alcohol level (10 to 15 percent is the range), the more calories. So scan the label to see just how lethal your libation is. Dry white wines, such as sauvignon blanc, tend to be the kindest calorie-wise (about 120 calories per 5 ounces). If you really want to cut back, opt for one of the new low-calorie wines and stick to a two-drink rule. They have a lower alcohol content, so you'll also feel better the next day.



THE SKINNY VINE Slim Chardonnay, $9; Kamazon.com.