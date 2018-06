10 Ways to Green Your Beauty Routine

You've scraped the last shred of blush from the container-now what? Bring back empties (from any brand) to Origins stores for recycling. Drop off plastic caps, like the hard, ridged ones on soda bottles or toothpaste tubes, at Aveda stores, where they'll be used to create new caps. (Many local recycling centers toss them out because they're so tricky to melt down.) Or accept a little (well-intentioned) bribe: For every six empty MAC containers you return, you get a free lipstick.



MAC Lipstick in Russian Red, $14 (or free if you bring in six empty MAC containers); maccosmetics.com.