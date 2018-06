10 Ways to Get a Winter Glow

The colors you see as the sun goes down (tangerine, terra-cotta, warm reds) flatter women with golden skin tones, says Leatrice Eiseman, author of More Alive with Color. If your skin is fairer look to the cooler shades (hot pink, blue) found in sunrises instead. Not sure where you stand? Check under your wrist. Green veins indicate sunset coloring; blue, sunrise. For those with a mix of both, Eiseman suggests muted versions of sunset and sunrise colors. Think melon, not orange, and sky blue instead of cobalt.