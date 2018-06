10 Ways to Get Summer-Body Ready

7 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Suck It In

Spanx has finally hit the beach. Sara Blakely, the creator of the ubiquitous shapewear, has launched a new swimsuit line designed to make you look as sleek as possible. "The strategic ruching supports and flaunts your curves," says N.Y.C. stylist Lisa Marie Fernandez. This one-piece (Assets by Sara Blakely Power Suits, Nylon-spandex swimsuit, $50; at Target) looks equally chic on the street as it does on the beach (where it stays put in the strongest surf). "It doubles as the perfect bodysuit," says Fernandez. For ultimate versatility, choose one in a solid neutral.