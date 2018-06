10 Ways to Get Shiny Hair

Guido, the Redken creative consultant who sent smooth looks down the Marc Jacobs fall runway, says a super-sleek ponytail is the ultimate vehicle for shine. The secret to its high-impact luster? Layering gel. Start with a strong-hold variety at the front of the scalp, and then work it through every layer of hair. "Don't just rub some over the top of your head, or the locks underneath will puff up," he says. After you've applied the gel, use a brush to pull all the hair into a tight, neat tail, and finish with a glossing spray.



Redken Hardwear 16 Super-Strong sculpting gel, $13; redken.com for salons.