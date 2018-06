10 Ways to Get Out the Door Faster

Don't do your whole face in the morning-just focus on one or two of your skin's imperfections, "whether that means concealer under the eyes or foundation over a spotty complexion," says Stiles. Then add a dash of blush or lip color. At work, apply eye makeup and more color. Stiles loves this portable Laura Mercier palette for touch-ups. "The cream shades are light and impossible to mess up."



Laura Mercier Bonne Mine Healthy Glow for Face amp Cheeks palette, $48; sephora.com.