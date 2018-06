10 Ways to Get Great Legs

If you have thick ankles, steer clear of straps and other busy designs. Instead, opt for a streamlined silhouette in a hue that matches your natural coloring - but don't grab just any old pair of camel pumps. "You have to choose the right nude for your skin tone," says shoe designer Edmundo Castillo. If you have dark skin, for example, you may want to try a more caramel or cocoa shade.