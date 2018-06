10 Ways to Get Even Sexier

When it comes to turning up the heat, a tailor can be a miracle worker, says Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant. Consider a sheath, like this marigold one on Blake Lively, she says. A few alterations can "accentuate the bust, waist, and hips," giving you a day-to-night dress that's "not so much about showing skin as it is about highlighting your shape." A belt (thin or wide) adds more definition.