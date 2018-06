10 Ways to a Flatter Tummy

Meet Bella Contour, the newest noninvasive slimming technique to hit our shores. As Dr. Tina Alster, director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery, describes it, a handheld wand delivers a combination of ultrasound, electric current, and vacuum pressure to tighten skin around the abs (or thighs or buttocks). The procedure is painless, she says: "Patients not only have firmer skin but also lose inches off the abdomen." Six to eight sessions (from $300 to $500 each) are recommended. The treatment is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more info, go to realaesthetics.com