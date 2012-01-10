10 Ways to Feel Good Every Day

InStyle.com
Jan 10, 2012 @ 12:49 pm
Exercise Less (But More Intensely)
pinterest
Exercise Less (But More Intensely)

Don't have a full hour to spend at the gym? Don't sweat it. "A short, high-intensity workout is easy to stick with and just as beneficial," says Lisa Wheeler of Equinox gyms. Instead of a 40-minute run, do intervals: Jog 2 minutes and sprint 1 minute, for a total of 20 minutes.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Go On a No-Deprivation Diet
pinterest
Go On a No-Deprivation Diet
"Food has a huge impact on your mood," says nutritionist Keri Glassman, "so when certain treats are off limits, it's like an awful, unending downer diet." Can you eat five cupcakes a day? No. But if you are craving a cookie, allow yourself one and really enjoy it.
Getty Images
Surround Yourself with Flowers
pinterest
Surround Yourself with Flowers
Brush up on your flower-arranging skills because there's a very compelling reason to have beautiful blooms around at all times: In a study by Nancy Etcoff of Harvard Medical School, 27 women were sent colorful stems; another group received home décor items. Within a week, Etcoff found that the flower group reported feeling more enthusiastic about their daily activities.
Courtesy
Drink Up
pinterest
Drink Up

It's simple enough: Dehydration makes you feel lethargic, and water restores energy. Two 8-ounce glasses of water are a good antidote for morning drag.

Alamy
E3 Live
pinterest
Eat Algae

For a quick boost of your B's-the vitamins that help metabolize carbohydrates and give instant energy-take a swig of E3 Live (e3live.com). The liquid supplement is made from fresh-frozen algae (and, no surprise here, it tastes a little like the ocean, so have a chaser at the ready).

Courtesy
Sweet Riot cacao nibs
pinterest
Pick a Smarter Sweet

Sometimes, having a candy bar seems like the best way to make it through the day, but that sugar will make you feel better for only about 30 minutes-and then way worse. Instead, choose Sweet Riot cacao nibs (sweetriot.com), which taste just as good but have half the calories and less sugar, so you don't crash later.

Courtesy
Take a Walk Before Lunch
pinterest
Take a Walk Before Lunch

Even if it's just a quick stroll around the block, here's why you should head outdoors: "Around 1 P.M. there's a natural lull in your circadian rhythm that signals the body to release melatonin, which makes you drowsy," says sleep expert Michael Breus. "You can prevent that dip by exposing your body to 10 minutes of sunlight at noon."

Getty Images
Eat the Same Breakfast Every Morning
pinterest
Eat the Same Breakfast Every Morning

When you know exactly what you are going to eat, you are less likely to skip a meal-or make a bad decision. (And, no, a cup of coffee won't cut it.) Start your day with protein-packed hard-boiled eggs or a yogurt parfait with fresh fruit and sesame seeds, which are loaded with iron and calcium.

Getty Images
Talk To Strangers
pinterest
Talk To Strangers

And, of course, say something nice. Tell the woman on the train that you like her shoes. The compliment will make her smile. "She's happy, you're happy," says Blissology founder Eoin Finn. "It creates a mini endorphin explosion."

Larry Busacca/KCA2010/Getty Images for KCA
Pack a Happier Gym Bag
pinterest
Pack a Happier Gym Bag

Approved by fitness guru Tracy Anderson, these cheery essentials (including a post-Pilates sweet treat!) may actually make you look forward to working up a sweat.

Donatienne Barbie bag, $475; donatiennedesigns.com.
Visual Changes gly-sal pads, $31; amazon.com.
Amazon Chocolate Bliss Bar, $4; theblissbar.org.
Cooler Cleanse coconut water, $9; coolercleanse.com.
Nike bra, $25; nike.com.
American Apparel tank, $20; americanapparel.net.
S'well water bottle, $35; swellbottle.com.
Undrest leggings, $148; undrest.com.

Time Inc Digital Studio
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Exercise Less (But More Intensely)

Don't have a full hour to spend at the gym? Don't sweat it. "A short, high-intensity workout is easy to stick with and just as beneficial," says Lisa Wheeler of Equinox gyms. Instead of a 40-minute run, do intervals: Jog 2 minutes and sprint 1 minute, for a total of 20 minutes.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Getty Images

Go On a No-Deprivation Diet

"Food has a huge impact on your mood," says nutritionist Keri Glassman, "so when certain treats are off limits, it's like an awful, unending downer diet." Can you eat five cupcakes a day? No. But if you are craving a cookie, allow yourself one and really enjoy it.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Surround Yourself with Flowers

Brush up on your flower-arranging skills because there's a very compelling reason to have beautiful blooms around at all times: In a study by Nancy Etcoff of Harvard Medical School, 27 women were sent colorful stems; another group received home décor items. Within a week, Etcoff found that the flower group reported feeling more enthusiastic about their daily activities.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Alamy

Drink Up

It's simple enough: Dehydration makes you feel lethargic, and water restores energy. Two 8-ounce glasses of water are a good antidote for morning drag.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Eat Algae

For a quick boost of your B's-the vitamins that help metabolize carbohydrates and give instant energy-take a swig of E3 Live (e3live.com). The liquid supplement is made from fresh-frozen algae (and, no surprise here, it tastes a little like the ocean, so have a chaser at the ready).

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Pick a Smarter Sweet

Sometimes, having a candy bar seems like the best way to make it through the day, but that sugar will make you feel better for only about 30 minutes-and then way worse. Instead, choose Sweet Riot cacao nibs (sweetriot.com), which taste just as good but have half the calories and less sugar, so you don't crash later.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Getty Images

Take a Walk Before Lunch

Even if it's just a quick stroll around the block, here's why you should head outdoors: "Around 1 P.M. there's a natural lull in your circadian rhythm that signals the body to release melatonin, which makes you drowsy," says sleep expert Michael Breus. "You can prevent that dip by exposing your body to 10 minutes of sunlight at noon."

Advertisement
8 of 10 Getty Images

Eat the Same Breakfast Every Morning

When you know exactly what you are going to eat, you are less likely to skip a meal-or make a bad decision. (And, no, a cup of coffee won't cut it.) Start your day with protein-packed hard-boiled eggs or a yogurt parfait with fresh fruit and sesame seeds, which are loaded with iron and calcium.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Larry Busacca/KCA2010/Getty Images for KCA

Talk To Strangers

And, of course, say something nice. Tell the woman on the train that you like her shoes. The compliment will make her smile. "She's happy, you're happy," says Blissology founder Eoin Finn. "It creates a mini endorphin explosion."

Advertisement
10 of 10 Time Inc Digital Studio

Pack a Happier Gym Bag

Approved by fitness guru Tracy Anderson, these cheery essentials (including a post-Pilates sweet treat!) may actually make you look forward to working up a sweat.

Donatienne Barbie bag, $475; donatiennedesigns.com.
Visual Changes gly-sal pads, $31; amazon.com.
Amazon Chocolate Bliss Bar, $4; theblissbar.org.
Cooler Cleanse coconut water, $9; coolercleanse.com.
Nike bra, $25; nike.com.
American Apparel tank, $20; americanapparel.net.
S'well water bottle, $35; swellbottle.com.
Undrest leggings, $148; undrest.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!