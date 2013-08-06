10 Ways to Erase Sun Damage

1 of 10 George Pimentel/WireImage

Go on a Veggie Kick

All those weekends at the beach house ... fun? Definitely. Great for your skin? Probably not. If you want a luminous glow like Marion Cotillard's, hit the salad bar. "You can start bolstering your skin from the inside out by eating at least one serving of leafy greens every day," says New Orleans dermatologist Mary Lupo. "They're packed with healing antioxidants."