10 Ways to Erase Sun Damage

Like a strategically placed pillow covering a wine stain on a sofa, foundation is used to merely mask uneven skin tone or spots. But new, improved versions like Clinique's Even Better Compact Makeup ($31; clinique.com ), as well as BB and CC creams like Kiehl's version ($37; kiehls.com ), are made with sunscreen and potent doses of vitamin C, so they help treat sun abuse while they conceal it. "These formulas tend to be sheer, so apply generously," says dermatologist Francesca Fusco.