10 Ways to Detoxify Your Life

Get your beauty rest in a bed that's as pristine as it is plush. Once a year leave pillows and duvets on a tarp in a freezing cold garage overnight. For apartment dwellers, pillows or sheets can go in the freezer, on the terrace, or in your car trunk. "This literally freezes the allergens to death," says Danny Seo, author of the Simply Green book series. For even more protection from dust, zip impenetrable cotton encasement covers (available at allergyclean.com) around pillows and duvets.