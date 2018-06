Want an easy way to trick out basic pumps? Fasten chunky gold or silver chain bracelets around your ankles, says Bolden. "They'll actually seem like they're part of the design." Note: This shiny addition works best with simple, solid-color pumps—accessorizing already embellished heels will make them look gaudy instead of naughty.



Fallon gold-plated bracelets (worn as ankle chains), $125 each; barneys.com. Aldo faux-python pumps, $90; aldoshoes.com.