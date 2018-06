10 Ways to Boost Volume

Rollers aren't just for ringlets. "Many hairstylists set their clients' hair in curlers no matter what style they're going for, from updos to long waves," says Garren. "They give the hair a lush fullness you can't get otherwise." Rough-dry hair and roll 2-inch sections from ends to roots, allowing hair to dry fully before taking the curlers out. Loosen any too-perfect curls with fingertips, then style any way you want.



