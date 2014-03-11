The Best Beauty Products to Help You Fake a Full Night's Rest

It's Day 3 of the transition into Daylight Savings, and if you're still wishing you could crawl back into bed this morning, the good news is you can feel that way, but you don't have to look that way. While we can’t make up for that lost hour of beauty sleep, with an endless supply of fatigue-fighting products on the market, it’s possible to fake a full night’s rest in just a few minutes. From energy-boosting moisturizers to instant eye-brighteners,  we narrowed down our top 10 favorites for faking a full-night's sleep.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

YSL Touche Éclat Radiant Touch Highlighter

Better known as beauty sleep in a pen, this illuminating highlighter ($41; yslbeautyus.com) diminishes the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and tired-looking eyes in just a few strokes.

2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lancome Énergie De Vie Dullness Relief & Energy Recharge Daily Cream

Catching up on beauty sleep? Your skin doesn't have to be proof. Slather on this skin-energizing cream ($55; sephora.com) first thing in the morning to conceal signs of fatigue.

3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Origins GinZing energy boosting moisturizer

Packed with skin-stimulating ingredients like ginseng and coffee bean, this hydrating face cream ($27; origins.com) is like an energy drink for your skin, only better.

4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Eve Lom Morning Cleanser

Even after a night of tossing and turning, this lightweight cleanser ($60; sephora.com) is all you need to brighten up a dull complexion.

5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Fresh Black Tea Instant perfecting mask

With black tea as the main ingredient, this hydrating face mask softens lackluster skin ($88; fresh.com) as it awakens the senses.

6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Benefit Eye Bright

It’s easy to fake a full night’s rest with this eye-brightening pencil ($20; benefitcosmetics.com). Apply to the inner and outer corners for an instant wide-eyed appearance.

7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Sunday Riley Bionic anti-aging cream

Apply this luxurious, collage-boosting cream ($225; sundayriley.com) before bed and enjoy younger, more radiant skin by morning.

8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Living Proof Revitalizing spray

Polish up dry, damaged strands and protect against UV damage with this shine-restoring hair spray ($26; livingproof.com).

9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

CLINIQUE All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage

Prone to waking up with puffy eyes? Kiss those stubborn bags goodbye with this soothing under eye roller ($29; clinique.com).

10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Drybar Morning After Kit

Extend the life of your blow-out with this sleep-saving hair kit ($29; drybar.com).

