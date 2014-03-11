The Best Beauty Products to Help You Fake a Full Night's Rest

It's Day 3 of the transition into Daylight Savings, and if you're still wishing you could crawl back into bed this morning, the good news is you can feel that way, but you don't have to look that way. While we can’t make up for that lost hour of beauty sleep, with an endless supply of fatigue-fighting products on the market, it’s possible to fake a full night’s rest in just a few minutes. From energy-boosting moisturizers to instant eye-brighteners, we narrowed down our top 10 favorites for faking a full-night's sleep.