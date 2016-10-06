10 New Fall Lipsticks You'll Want ASAP

Erin Lukas
Oct 06, 2016

Sure, your current bullets may look just fine, but just like the need to update our closets; the onset of a new season calls for a new lipstick wardrobe too. With the innumerable new shades and formulas that have just launched, there’s no better time to add one (or two) to your makeup bag. Whether you crave a moody wine-stained lip or have a penchant for a ‘90s nude, we’ve rounded up the best new lipsticks to swipe on this fall season.

Stila Stay All Day MATTE'ificent Lipstick in Coquille 

If you're in market for an everyday rosy pink shade, this Stila bullet will do just the trick. Although it has a matte finish, the formula is loaded with a trio of argan oil castor oil, and vitamin E to keep lips hydrated and the color from settling into cracks. 

Stila $22 SHOP NOW
Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color in Violet Vixen

If you’re in search of a happy medium between your sunny summer and moody fall moody lip shades, look no further than a violet lipstick. This bullet by Maybelline is hyper-pigmented and provides opaque color in just one swipe.

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Collection in Orange Seventies

A fiery orange shade is guaranteed to turn heads on gloomy fall days. 

Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Lip Color in Bloodroses Noir

Wine-stained lips are a fall mainstay we all can’t help but love. This new deep brown-red by Kevyn Aucoin is the perfect shade to embrace the seasonally-appropriate lippie.

Kevyn Aucoin $35 SHOP NOW
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in Spice Girl

A nude lip is an effortless way to take part in the current resurgence of all things ‘90s. This brown-tinged liquid matte by Huda Beauty is a shade that will look like your lips, but better.

$20 SHOP NOW
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Hypnotique

Consider bruised plum a cooler older sister to fall’s staple Bordeaux shade. This creamy Lancôme bullet is loaded with Pro-Xylane a replenishing molecule that helps lips appear fuller, and offers SPF 12 protection.

Lancome $32 SHOP NOW
Tom Ford Lip Contour Duo in Fling It On

Call it the Kylie Jenner effect, but the quest for fuller lips isn’t going to stop anytime soon. This handy duo by Tom Ford helps you get the look of plumper lips at home—no fillers required. Apply the deeper shade then use the sculpting pencil to define, shape, and enhance your pout.

Tom Ford $53 SHOP NOW
NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Toy 

Part matte, part gloss, this NARS hybrid has a slightly sheen finish that will hold up throughout the day. While all 12 shades are gorgeous, we're partial to this deep berry shade. 

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink In Expérimenté

Regardless of the season, a red lip will always be in style. Update your crimson collection with Chanel’s new liquid lip shades. Although it glides on effortlessly like a gloss, the formula dries into a rich velvet finish.

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy ombré Sculpting Lipstick in Blush + Bloom

This dual-shade Estée Lauder lipstick makes tackling the season’s ombré lip trend simple. The bullet’s two complimentary colors can be worn alone or together to create a subtle gradient effect.

Estee Lauder $32 SHOP NOW

