10 Miracle Masks That Will Completely Change Your Skin

Face masks are not just delegated to brace-faced sleepovers anymore—they're a vital component of your adult skincare needs. With winter and its sub-zero temperatures quickly coming upon us (if last year’s apocalypse-like conditions are any indication), our skin is in need of some extra TLC. Thankfully, the newest crop of miracle-working masks act as a cure-all for skin, with many formulas designed to repair your complexion when it's at its most active—while you sleep.

These masks elevate the overall appearance of skin (some in just 60 seconds flat!) and do everything from ward off the appearance of wrinkles, to hydrate, brighten, and reduce signs of fatigue. Beautiful skin in one step!

