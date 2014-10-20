10 Miracle Masks That Will Completely Change Your Skin

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Oct 20, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

Face masks are not just delegated to brace-faced sleepovers anymore—they're a vital component of your adult skincare needs. With winter and its sub-zero temperatures quickly coming upon us (if last year’s apocalypse-like conditions are any indication), our skin is in need of some extra TLC. Thankfully, the newest crop of miracle-working masks act as a cure-all for skin, with many formulas designed to repair your complexion when it's at its most active—while you sleep.

These masks elevate the overall appearance of skin (some in just 60 seconds flat!) and do everything from ward off the appearance of wrinkles, to hydrate, brighten, and reduce signs of fatigue. Beautiful skin in one step!

PHOTOS: Flip Through 10 of Our Favorite Miracle Face Masks!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lancôme Energie De Vie Nuit Overnight Recovery Mask

Sleep it off! Slather on Lancôme’s recovery mask ($65; sephora.com) in the evening to erase telltale signs of fatigue by morning. Ingredients like wild yam and rhodiola root extract hydrates and energizes skin for a healthy, more radiant appearance.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Bioré Self-Heating One Minute Mask

No time for the spa? Give Biore’s self-heating face mask ($7; ulta.com) a try at home. It’s infused with natural charcoal to draw out impurities in one minute flat. Once it warms on contact with water, it cools to a tingly, fresh feel.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Nude Skincare Overnight Repair Mask

After you wash your face, apply Nude Skincare’s overnight mask ($48; sephora.com) before bed. It contains a nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, fig and honey extract to smooth out wrinkles while you sleep.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Orlane Bio-Mimic Hydrating Mask

This innovative mask from Orlane ($90; neimanmarcus.com), a line favored by celebs like Kate Mara, features their patented active ingredient, B21 Plant-Based Bio-Energic Complex, which activates cellular metabolism in skin, providing a more youthful appearance.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Rodial 5-Minute-Facial Clay Mask

This facial-in-a-tube ($45; nordstrom.com) is full of skin-loving peptides to improve collagen production and erase signs of aging. A more youthful complexion in just five minutes? Sign us up!
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique Turnaround Instant Facial

Skip your spa appointment for an at-home microdermabrasion that’s gentler on skin than traditional treatments, with this oil-free mask ($38; clinique.com) from Clinique. In five minutes, two to three times a week, you’ll notice a smoother, more even-toned complexion.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

La Mer Intensive Revitalizing Mask

This luxurious mask ($160; cremedelamer.com), formulated with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, a mixture of natural ingredients with the energies of light and sound, and its Purifying Ferment, which helps to neutralize free radicals that lead to premature skin aging, packs a major punch.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Repêchage One-Minute Exfoliating Mask

This fast-acting mask ($32; repechage.com) covers all your bases in just one minute, warding off pimples, shortening healing time, and brightening skin.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Philosophy The Microdelivery Purifying Peel

Philosophy’s purifying peel ($42; philosophy.com) gently sloughs off dead skins cells, leaving your complexion with a smooth, fresh start. The best part? It only requires 60 seconds of your time.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Ren Flash Rinse 1-Minute Facial

Talk about fast action! Ren’s one-minute formula ($48; sephora.com) is packed with skin-boosting elements like vitamin C for an instantly revitalized appearance.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!