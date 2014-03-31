10 Beauty Products You'll Need to Master the Striking Metallic Makeup Trend

From the runways to the red carpet, bold metallic makeup is one of the hottest trends to try this season. No longer just a holiday staple, countless beauty brands are now riding the heavy metal bandwagon, making the search for day-to-night possibilities easier than ever.

For a striking effect, we suggest investing in a gilded creamy shadow to amp up a traditional smoky eye. But if a more subtle shimmer is what you’re after, allow rose gold’s soft, universally flattering appeal inspire your next manicure. Whichever precious metal you prefer, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the look into your makeup routine all season.

To narrow down the choices, we rounded up some of our favorite metallic-inspired products in an array of spring-ready shades. See them all in our gallery!