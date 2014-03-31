10 Beauty Products You'll Need to Master the Striking Metallic Makeup Trend

Courtesy (2), Time Inc Digital Studios
Jennifer Velez
Mar 31, 2014 @ 1:39 pm

From the runways to the red carpet, bold metallic makeup is one of the hottest trends to try this season. No longer just a holiday staple, countless beauty brands are now riding the heavy metal bandwagon, making the search for day-to-night possibilities easier than ever.

For a striking effect, we suggest investing in a gilded creamy shadow to amp up a traditional smoky eye. But if a more subtle shimmer is what you’re after, allow rose gold’s soft, universally flattering appeal inspire your next manicure. Whichever precious metal you prefer, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the look into your makeup routine all season.

To narrow down the choices, we rounded up some of our favorite metallic-inspired products in an array of spring-ready shades. See them all in our gallery!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Julep Color Treat in Kessie

Extend the radiant orchid craze to your manicure with Julep’s shiny, limited-edition nail polish ($14; sephora.com).
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Highlighting Blush in Miss Liberty

Even on those under-the-weather days, you’ll be looking peachy keen thanks to this natural, glow-imparting powder ($30; narscosmetics.com).
3 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Sand Glow

With the help of Laura Mercier’s creamy shadow stick ($26; lauramercier.com), you’ll be rocking those gilded, hot-off-the-runway lids in no time.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Stila Foil Finish Eye Shadow in Metallic Golden Pink

For the most striking foil finish, look no further than Stila’s revolutionary shadow formula ($32; stilacosmetics.com), complete with a mini primer and mixing tray for all-day shimmer.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Chrome Shine Lip Gloss in Candy

Straight out of the brand’s metal-inspired collection, this high-pigmented lip lacquer ($19; makeupforever.com) is enriched with hyaluronic acid for nourishing, long-lasting hydration.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Ocho Loco 2 Eye Pencil Set

Eager to make a statement? Along with basic neutrals, Urban Decay’s latest eyeliner collection ($59; urbandecay.com) is chock-full of vibrant metal shades for you to mix and rotate.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

YSL Gloss Volupte Top Coat in Gold

For those looking to add some luxe to your lipwear, YSL’s ultra-dazzling topcoat ($32; nordstrom.com) will quickly become your most prized possession.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Loose Powder in Authentic

Quite the multi-tasker, this lustrous loose powder ($14; sephora.com) can be dusted on everything from your eyes, lips, face, and body.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Eye Shadow Palette in Velvet Orchids

When a neutral outfit calls for some bold pops of color, turn to these rich, blendable shades ($50; sephora.com) for that perfect, spring-ready accent.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Butter London Nail Lacquer in Goss

Of all the heavy metal shades, rose gold is the most universally-flattering. Incorporate the trend all season by swiping on this glistening, runway-approved polish ($15; butterlondon.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!