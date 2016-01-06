10 Innovative Foundations That Will Turn Your Selfies into Instagram Gold

Gorgeous skin (and #flawless selfes) aren't just for Kendall Jenner and her supermodel crew. These new foundations use the latest in makeup technology to hydrate, reflect, and perfect your skin in one quick swipe. You'll be camera-ready in no time.

1. Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer

$27; sephora.com

2. Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation

$62; sephora.com

3. By Terry Terrybly Densiliss Foundation

$115; barneys.com

4. Laura Mercier Silk Crème Foundation

$48; sephora.com

5. Eve Lom Radiance Foundation

$60; neimanmarcus.com

6.COVER FX Custom Cover Drops

$44; sephora.com

7. Laura Geller Baked Liquid Radiance Foundation

$38; dermstore.com

8. Yves Saint Laurent Youth Liberator Foundation

$61; nordstrom.com

9. NARS All Day Weightless Luminous Foundation

$48; sephora.com

10. MAKE Soft Soft Focus Foundation

$45; barneys.com