10 Hairstyles That Never Go Out of Style

2 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Beachy Waves

We fell in love with Connie Britton's perfect blowout on Friday Night Lights, and the many styles she wore on American Horror Story and Nashville had our TV schedules filled with hair inspiration. Her beachy waves are an effortless style that needs minimal upkeep. "My hair is dry and it's better for me not to wash it every day, so I'm very lucky that I can get away with skipping a shampoo," Britton tells us. "If I'm left to my own devices, I usually scrunch my hair while it's wet and let it air-dry." Great tip!



Try on Connie Britton's covetable ringlets here!