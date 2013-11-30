A Style Tribute to Frozen: Shop 10 Icy-Cool Finds

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Nov 30, 2013 @ 10:54 am

It's official: There's no escaping the cold. And it looks as though Disney knows it, too. Out in theaters now, Frozen is an animated film that follows the journey of a fierce princess in search for her sister, the Snow Queen, who has sentenced the kingdom to eternal winter. But instead of proactively fighting against the freezing temps, like our heroine does, we're embracing it, with a flurry of frosty items. From shimmery eyes shadows in icy whites and blues to super-sleek accessories, shop 10 arctic-cool picks for an instant wintry refresher.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Shimmering Cream Eye Color

Shiseido in Angel, $25; shiseido.com

2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jeweled Jet Set Travel Envelope Clutch

MICHAEL Michael Kors, $158; neimanmarcus.com

3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Snow Angel Body Lotion

Philosophy, $17; philosophy.com

4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Nail Lacquer

OPI in Funny Bunny, $9; amazon.com

5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Rigid Necklace with Rhinestone Pendant

Zara, $26; zara.com

6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Formula X Nail Polish

Sephora in Juju Holographic Ice Blue, $13; sephora.com

7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Eye Shadow

MAC in White Frost, $15; maccosmetics.com

8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Suede Bipunta

Manolo Blahnik, $735; barneys.com

9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Snow Angel Color Palette

Stila, $18; stilacosmetics.com

10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

High Shine Eyecolor

bareMinerals in Frost, $12; bareescentuals.com

