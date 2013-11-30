A Style Tribute to Frozen: Shop 10 Icy-Cool Finds

It's official: There's no escaping the cold. And it looks as though Disney knows it, too. Out in theaters now, Frozen is an animated film that follows the journey of a fierce princess in search for her sister, the Snow Queen, who has sentenced the kingdom to eternal winter. But instead of proactively fighting against the freezing temps, like our heroine does, we're embracing it, with a flurry of frosty items. From shimmery eyes shadows in icy whites and blues to super-sleek accessories, shop 10 arctic-cool picks for an instant wintry refresher.

MORE:

• Must-See Exhibit: Jewels by JAR

• Our Holiday Gift Guide is Here!

• Our Favorite Katniss-Inspired Braids