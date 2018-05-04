10 SPF-Infused Foundations That Are the Next Best Thing to Actual Sunscreen

Erin Lukas
May 04, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Confession time: While we try to be as diligent with our skincare routine as possible, there have been one or two times (okay, maybe more) when we've forgotten to finish with a layer of sunscreen.

On days that you do accidentally skip applying it, an SPF-infused foundation can give your skin some extra insurance. These aren't your old-school thick, cake-y formulas—the new class of lightweight foundations also offer extra benefits for your skin. Case in point: Yves Saint Laurent's All Hours Foundation which is packed with pollution-fighting antioxidants and AmorePacific's K-beauty-inspired Cushion Compact that blurs fine lines and wrinkles, to name a few of our favorites.  

Keep scrolling for 10 SPF-infused foundations that will give your skin some extra protection—and seamless, natural coverage all summer long.  

Giorgio Armani Powder Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

It may be full-coverage, but this Giorgio Armani foundation melts into skin. Its lightweight texture is due to the formula's ultra-fine pigments. 

Guerlain Terracotta Healthy Glow Liquid Foundation SPF 20 

If your last beach vacation seems like a lifetime ago, Guerlain's Terracotta foundation can help you fake a healthy glow. The bronze pigments mimic the sun's rays to add a touch of warmth while the SPF 20 prevents real-life sun damage.

AmorePacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50 

Taking a cue from the K-beauty cushion compact trend, this spill-proof, hydrating foundation offers buildable coverage that blurs fine lines and protects skin from UVA/UVB rays. 

Philosophy Hope in a Jar Foundation, SPF 20

In a move we've been waiting on for years, Philosophy has combined its famed Hope in a Jar moisturizer with a satin-finish foundation. When you're running on zero sleep, one swipe gives skin a luminous, refreshed look. 

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

It's like your clean, naked skin—only better. Laura Mercier's popular tinted moisturizer offers sheer coverage that lets your own complexion show through, and hydrates skin with a blend of antioxidant vitamins C and E. 

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Full Coverage Foundation 

Just like that one friend that won't leave a party, once you put YSL's All Hours foundation on, it stays put. Even though the long-wear formula is full-coverage and matte, it always looks like it's freshly applied because it doesn't oxidize or clog pores.  

Bareminerals Original Foundation SPF 15

Don't let this mineral powder fool you, it looks like silk once it's buffed onto skin. Bonus: It leaves complexions with a radiant, no-makeup makeup look. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation 

Inspired by Marc Jacobs's "shameless" tattoo, this foundation is meant to enhance, not cover up, your skin. And that includes no flashback from the added SPF 25 in its formula. It has built-in technology that suspends the SPF into the pigment particles so that it doesn't add any ashy undertones to the foundation's available shades. 

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation 

No highlighter necessary: This long-wear L'Oréal foundation leaves skin with a natural, lit-from-within-glow that lasts for up to 24 hours. 

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 35

This matte foundation give skin a shine-free finish that isn't flat. That's exactly why its velvety texture has remained a cult-favorite throughout the years. 

