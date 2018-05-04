10 SPF-Infused Foundations That Are the Next Best Thing to Actual Sunscreen

Confession time: While we try to be as diligent with our skincare routine as possible, there have been one or two times (okay, maybe more) when we've forgotten to finish with a layer of sunscreen.

On days that you do accidentally skip applying it, an SPF-infused foundation can give your skin some extra insurance. These aren't your old-school thick, cake-y formulas—the new class of lightweight foundations also offer extra benefits for your skin. Case in point: Yves Saint Laurent's All Hours Foundation which is packed with pollution-fighting antioxidants and AmorePacific's K-beauty-inspired Cushion Compact that blurs fine lines and wrinkles, to name a few of our favorites.

Keep scrolling for 10 SPF-infused foundations that will give your skin some extra protection—and seamless, natural coverage all summer long.

